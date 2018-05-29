McCaskill survey: Missouri’s VA hospitals continue to improve care for America’s war heroes

(MissouriNet) – About 1,200 Missouri veterans report steady progress in the quality of care they have received at the state’s VA hospitals. Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, who briefed reporters in St. Louis’ Forest Park, says it pleases her to hear about the improvements described in her annual survey results of the state’s five VA medical centers.

McCaskill says she wants future surveys to include feedback from veterans who are reimbursed for using private healthcare services instead of going to a VA hospital. Missouri has hundreds of thousands of veterans.

Like this: Like Loading...