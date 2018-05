(MissouriNet) – Memorial Day unofficially marked what is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. Sergeant Jason Pace of the Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages parents to educate their teens about being responsible behind the wheel.

Car crashes involving teen drivers climb during the summer months because teenagers drive more during this time of year.

Teen drivers increase the risk of deadly crashes by 44-percent when carrying other passengers.

