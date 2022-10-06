Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin.

The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities.

The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55.

Senior night recognition is scheduled for 5:30 pm Friday evening at the football field. To be honored are senior members of the football and golf teams, cheerleaders, the band, and color guard.

The Homecoming football game at 7 pm Friday night pairs up Gallatin who will be hosting Putnam County.

(Photo courtesy Gallatin High School Facebook page)