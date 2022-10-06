Obituary & Services: Lamar Gresham Moore

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence.

He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935, in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Lamar was a lifelong John Deere man beginning with the family’s purchase of the Model A tractor, to being Territory Representative after college which led to owning his own John Deere dealership in Chillicothe, Missouri. Throughout his life, he took his responsibility toward family, friends and fun seriously. If he said he would take care of something, he would. Lamar valued family roots, hunting, and old cars. He curated artifacts from his life to celebrate where he came from. He was quick to offer a chance to others to share in his newest hobby. To say he was outgoing would be an understatement. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Tony Moore of Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrew Weldon and wife, Amy of Warrensburg, Missouri; four grandchildren, Taylor Moore, Sophia Weldon, Zoey Weldon, and Emma Weldon; brother, Jimmy Moore of Monticello, Arkansas; and sister-in-law, Rachel Moore of Chillicothe, Missouri. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Susan E. Welch Wilson of Milan, Missouri; and his faithful cat, Gresham Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brett Moore; and brother, Maurice Moore.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Additional services will be held at Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home, Monticello, Arkansas on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with a private burial at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Band of Angels, Kansas City, Missouri, and/or Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Monticello, Arkansas and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.