Hitachi Energy to expand in Missouri, investing approximately $10 million, adding 75 new jobs

Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader serving the utility, industry, and infrastructure sectors, announced it will expand in Jefferson City, investing approximately $10 million and adding 75 new jobs. Hitachi Energy’s expansion will allow for increased operations at the facility owned by the company, which has had a presence in the state’s capital for 50 years.

“Hitachi Energy’s expansion in Jefferson City is an important development for the company and the State,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As Hitachi Energy celebrates its 50th anniversary as a premier employer here in Central Missouri, we are pleased to see its ongoing support of the regional economy and commitment to bringing good-paying jobs to the community. We are happy to play a role in supporting that success.”

Hitachi Energy’s Jefferson City location, first opened by Westinghouse in 1972, specializes in the production of electrical transformers. The company’s expansion and hiring of additional employees come as the facility celebrates 50 years in operation. The facility currently employs around 950 people in Jefferson City and remains an important employer in the area. Hitachi Energy’s expansion signifies a commitment to continued growth and its employees in Jefferson City.

“As electricity emerges as the backbone of our entire energy system, more and more sectors of the economy depend on distribution transformers,” said Steve McKinney, Senior VP and General Manager of Hitachi Energy’s Transformer Business in North America. “As a result, we are seeing demand skyrocket. We continue to invest aggressively to ensure that our Jefferson City location can help address that demand and remains at the forefront of innovation.”

“Hitachi Energy’s facility in Jefferson City has long been a staple of the community and one of the area’s largest employers, and we’re thrilled to see this investment,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We appreciate the hard work of our local partners, including the Jefferson City Regional Economic Partnership, that helped make this project a reality. Hitachi Energy’s commitment to continued growth in Cole County will benefit the local economy and Missourians in the region for years to come.”

Hitachi Energy’s expansion will help meet the demand for electrical transformers, a key component of power grids around the world. The company provides goods and services to critical infrastructure industries and is a key supplier for Ameren Missouri. Utilities are among Hitachi Energy’s most important customers as they work to serve institutions such as hospitals, data centers, and power plants. New jobs added to support Hitachi Energy’s growth will pay an average wage higher than the average in both Cole and Callaway counties.

For this expansion, Hitachi Energy used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

