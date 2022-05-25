NCMC Board of Trustees approve salary schedules, renew health insurance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto presented a 2022-2023 budget projection to the college’s Board of Trustees May 24th.

The projection includes total consolidated income of $14,331,540 and total consolidated expenditures of $14,313,799. There is a projected consolidated surplus of $17,741.

The total consolidated income is made up of a projected $7,983,190 for tuition and fees, $3,375,000 for state appropriations, $362,8000 for local tax, and $451,500 for other income. The total operating revenue is $12,172,490. Auxiliary operations revenue is projected at $2,159,050.

The total consolidated expenditures include projected expenses of $6,482,423 for salaries, $2,087,814 for fringe benefits, and $3,641,992 for other. Auxiliary operations expenditures are projected at $2,151,570.

Otto reported the budget projection assumes tuition revenue based on level enrollment and approved credit hour increases, state appropriations revenue based on an additional $330,000 increase, salaries expenses based on requested raises for staff, and an increase to health insurance premiums. He noted the figures might be slightly different when he asks the board for approval of the budget next month.

Financial Aid Representative Merribeth Copeland and Financial Aid Director Kimberly Meeker presented information on financial aid, specifically work study. Copeland reported part-time or full-time NCMC students can participate in work study, and there is no age limit. Work study cannot be scheduled during class time.

Copeland said 34 students earned $46,908.87 in the 2020-2021 school year. Twenty-seven students have earned $51,981.83 to date for the 2021-2022 year.

Meeker noted work study is discussed at orientation. Students can put on their applications what they are interested in doing.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported NCMC received preliminary word that the current Upward Bound grant is expected to be renewed with the addition of the Brookfield High School.

The summer residential program students will move in the evening of May 30th. He said NCMC’s Upward Bound staff will put on a great experience for those students with help from other staff and faculty members.

The program does not recruit for NCMC, but Londre noted the college often sees Upward Bound students matriculating with the college due to the time they had on campus.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley said Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund reporting was due May 4th. Money was disbursed to many students.

She said students were given pieces of paper at the annual pancake breakfast that told how much they owed in loans.

Multiple Orientation, Advising, and Registration dates are full. Alley reported it is not the same for some other institutions. OAR is offered for on-campus and online students.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett gave an update on Information Technology Department projects. They involved the remote learning classroom upgrade. She said vendor meetings yielded a phased approach for moving forward. Cross Hall parts have estimated arrival dates into November. Parts for other in-scope rooms are estimated to arrive for implementation in the first half of August. Recurring planning meetings are scheduled with the vendor to monitor arrival estimates and adapt plans.

IT Services is assisting with the bookstore move from Main Street to the former US Bank Building in Trenton, which Triplett called a “massive project.” She said registers, credit card terminals, telephones, and a fax line are operational. Bookstore staff members are moving their desks to the new location. The former US Bank Building is to be used as a temporary location for some departments currently housed in a strip of buildings on Main Street that NCMC is looking at demolishing in preparation for the construction of a proposed student center.

Triplett reported IT Services has led collaboration meetings with the Financial Aid Office since the fourth quarter of 2021 aimed at promoting knowledge transfer and fostering process improvement efforts. They discussed Financial Aid Satisfactory Academic Progress workflows and pain points this month. She noted that, through job shadow sessions and follow-up conversations, they have better documentation on SAP workflows and follow-up actions on potential improvements.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported Green Hills Head Start received Silver Level recognition with Missouri School-Wide Positive Behavior Support. Green Hills Head Start will receive a framed certificate.

She said Head Start is wrapping up the year and closing down centers. There are nine staff openings, and Gott’s goal is to have them filled by August 1st.

Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported on self assessment changes. They included preparing for Early Head Start at the Chillicothe and Unionville centers and not just Chillicothe.

A new goal was added to determine if a four-days-a-week schedule would benefit the program. Ewigman reported Green Hills Head Start has done several surveys, and parents were in the 75% range of accepting the possible change. Staff also leaned toward the four-day schedule.

She noted there are still questions as to what it would look like. Wages could be increased to help.

If Green Hills Head Start changed to four days a week, it would require a change of scope. If it was going to take effect in the fall, Ewigman said preparation would have to be done quickly.

She commented that Saint Joseph switched to a four-day schedule, and it has been successful.

Gott noted Head Start’s year would go longer for students if a four-day week schedule was implemented.

Another change for Head Start’s self assessment was the addition of a goal involving the completion and implementation of a new onboarding format and individualized succession plans.

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott was not at the meeting, but she provided a memo with an update on the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association. She reported 2022-2023 NCMC Foundation Scholarship selections were announced to high school counselors as well as returning and transfer students. Two hundred fifteen applicants were selected out of 363. Foundation Board members and Endicott have made scholarship presentations at 13 area high schools.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver was not at May 24th’s meeting. Londre presented a report on Klaver’s behalf.

The report indicated that, as of May 23rd, there were 891 applications for NCMC for this fall. That was up by 42 compared to fall 2021 applications received by May 23rd, 2021.

Rich Gross has been in Trenton for Major Gifts campaign meetings. Those include an Executive Committee meeting May 26th and 27th. Other Major Gifts campaign work includes calls and contacts.

A joint meeting with the NCMC Foundation Board and Board of Trustees is May 26th.

Klaver’s report shared information from a May 11th meeting of the Missouri Community College Association about a state funds allocation. The allocation included construction funds of $3 million for NCMC’s Savannah project and $1.67 million for the Student Center at Trenton. It also included core funds with a 90/10 equity model of $8.3 million. Additional one-time funding is $10 million total. NCMC’s share would be $530,726. A 50/50 model would have 50% equal distribution and 50% by full-time equivalent enrollment.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved salary schedules and health insurance renewal May 24th.

The non-nursing faculty salary schedule will increase the base by $1,500 and allow movement of one vertical step, which is an approximate five percent increase. The base will increase to $33,687 for a bachelor’s degree, $37,457 for a master’s degree, and $41,227 for a doctorate.

The nursing salary schedule will allow for movement of one step, which is an approximate two percent increase. There will be no increase to the base. The base will remain at $43,864 for a bachelor’s degree, $44,884 for a bachelor’s degree plus 15 credit hours, $47,945 for a master’s degree, $48,965 for a master’s degree plus 15 credit hours, and $51,005 for a doctorate.

The classified staff salary schedule will increase the base by 50 cents or 5.6%. The base per hour for Range 1A will be $9.40 and for 1B $9.87, 2A $10.50 and 2B $11.03, 3A $11.58 and 3B $12.16, 4A $12.64 and 4B $13.15, and 5A $13.67 and 5B $14.22. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris says the college is exempt from paying minimum wage. However, the college usually places employees at at least minimum wage when hiring hourly employees.

Administrative, management, and professional employees will receive a four percent increase. This includes the maximum salary for NCMC President Doctor Lenny of $172,500. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre is in Group 1 of the AMP salary schedule, which has a maximum salary of $132,500. Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley, Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto, Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder, and Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett are in Group 2, which has a maximum salary of $95,000. Other maximum salaries are $70,500 for Group 3, $62,500 for Group 4, and $50,500 for Group 5.

Otto said the Faculty Senate Negotiations Committee wanted changes to be made to the salary schedules, and the committee created a plan. A proposal was provided to the NCMC Board of Trustees May 24th, and committee chairpersons Doctor Lindsay Oram and Maryellen Harman spoke about it.

The proposal said a priority was to have 100% college-paid insurance. It also requested items, including continued salary increases to the base and the merging of the nursing faculty salary schedule and the faculty salary schedule through a 10-year plan.

Otto said he would try to do what the negotiations committee requested every year, but he noted enrollment makes a difference in NCMC’s revenue. He thanked the committee for its work.

The board approved renewing health insurance with United Healthcare and continuing to cover 100% of the monthly premium for employee coverage on two options.

One of the plans that will be 100% paid by the college is a $1,500 deductible PPO plan at $674.13 per month per employee. The other is a $5,000 deductible HSA plan at $510.52 month per employee with a $150 per month contribution to an employee’s health savings account by NCMC. The college currently contributes $60 per month to an employee’s HSA, so Otto noted that would be a 150% increase.

A third health insurance plan will be available. It is a $1,500 deductible PPO plan at $730.61 per month per employee. The college will pay $674.13 of the premium per month, which leaves a buy-up cost of $56.31 per month.

Otto said the college is currently with United Healthcare, and the renewal rates represent an approximate nine percent increase over existing options.

The board approved NCMC becoming the fiscal agent of the Northeast Region of the Workforce Development Board. The agreement will go from July 1st to June 30th, 2023.

Northwest Region Executive Director Brent Stevens reported employees are retiring from the Northeast Region soon, and leases are about to expire. He said the Northeast Region is fiscally sound. The region has no debt because it is not allowed to carry debt. It is set up similarly to the Northwest Region.

The boards for the Northeast and Northwest regions approved a merger of the Northeast and Northwest regions, but it cannot officially take effect until next year. Stevens noted the Northeast Board director has agreed to stay on another year to help with the transition.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved new course fees of $500 each for next academic year to be added to Professional Cooking I and Professional Cooking II. Londre said the courses are part of the Food and Beverage Program, and the fees would help defray the cost of food and facility rental. Students will also receive a uniform smock and set of professional knives paid for out of the fees.

The board accepted the resignation of Assistant Basketball Coach and Residence Life Coordinator Taylor Lavery. His last day was May 12th. A resignation was also accepted from Maintenance Worker Teddy Leffler. His last day will be June 3rd.

Hirings included Ally Ockenfels of Osborn as Upward Bound Academic Advisor at the main campus in Trenton. She will start August 1st. Robert Karr of Gentry was hired as an adjunct instructor for Industrial Technology courses beginning this summer at the North Belt Center and Savannah site. Ashley Smith of Gallatin was hired as Sonography Program Director at the Savannah Center. She will start July 5th.

The board approved job description changes for the Academic Affairs Coordinator and Tutoring Center Director. Londre reported the classification will change from classified staff to AMP, effective July 1st.

A new position was approved called Academic Affairs Assistant. The position is classified staff.

The board approved Green Hills Head Start personnel items, including the retirement of Shelby Evans as Unionville teacher and Marilyn Cranmer as Chillicothe B teacher aide. Their last day of employment will be June 30th.

A resignation was approved for Amber Lamp as Chillicothe A teacher aide. Her last day of employment is May 25th. Resignations were also approved for Tabitha Searcy and Marsha Phillips as Chillicothe B teacher aids. Their last day of employment is May 26th.

Regena Renshaw was transferred from Trenton teacher aide to Nutrition Specialist beginning May 23rd.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start Cost of Living Adjustment and Quality Improvement Grant. Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported that, as required, the COLA funds will be used to increase staff salaries by 2.28%. The total amount of COLA is $55,368. Thirty-seven thousand seven hundred twenty-seven dollars will be applied to Head Start salaries and $5,324 to Early Head Start salaries. The balance of allotted COLA funds of $12,317 will be used to offset increased fringe benefit costs for indirect costs, social security, and health insurance.

An American Rescue Plan budget revision was approved for Green Hills Head Start for 2022-2023. The revision moved funds from the Other category. There was $118,250 moved to Personnel, $10,000 to Fringe, $2,000 to Travel, $30,320 to Equipment, and $61,036 to Supplies. That leaves $50,000 in Other to cover maintenance and repair expenses.

The board entered into an executive session.