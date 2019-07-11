Highway 63 crash injures Hallsville man

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon in which a Hallsville man sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance transported 39-year-old Corey Skaggs of Hallsville to the University Hospital in Columbia. Eighty-nine-year-old Samantha Hills of Kirksville was reported as not injured.

The Patrol reports Skaggs drove a pickup truck north on U. S. 63 when it crossed the median one mile south of Renick and collided with the southbound car driven by Hill. The pickup ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The truck was totaled, and the car received minor damage. The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as the Eastern Randolph County Fire Department, assisted at the scene.