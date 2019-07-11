Novinger man accused of shooting at individual at 7th Heaven Convenience Store

A Novinger man has been accused of shooting at someone at the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Novinger Monday.

Online court information shows 37-year-old Richard Lee McCully Junior has been charged in Adair County with three felonies: first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $150,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office accuses McCully of shooting at Charles McFarland near the gas pumps at the gas station through the windshield of the truck in which McFarland sat. McCully reportedly told a store clerk he was using “self-defense”.

McCully voluntarily admitted he shot at McFarland because McFarland had allegedly tried to run over McCully with a vehicle.

McCully failed to appear in court cases in Ray, Adair, and Sullivan counties.