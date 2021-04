Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two Northwest Missouri drivers were injured when their vehicles met head-on Tuesday morning on a rural route in Nodaway County.

Taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville were 37-year-old Elizabeth Shelley of Albany and 63-year-old Derri Wandfluh of St. Joseph.

Both vehicles were demolished in the accident at 10:20 am on Route VV between Arkoe and Conception.

