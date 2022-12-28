Hawley announces funding for housing at Fort Leonard Wood Army base

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced that the Army has committed to spending $41.4 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and another $50 million in Fiscal Year 2024 for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood following Senator Hawley’s repeated demands over the past year that aging homes at the base be replaced.

In August 2022, Senator Hawley toured the base, delivered remarks about the important work being done there, and visited with residents about base housing in need of replacement.

A few weeks before his August visit, Senator Hawley sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth requesting an update on the Army’s plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

In May, he pressed Secretary Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville for answers about housing at Fort Leonard Wood.

In June of 2021, Senator Hawley asked the Secretary and General McConville for information about the Army’s plans to replace housing on base. Following that exchange, the Army confirmed it had allocated funding for housing at Fort Leonard Wood. In early 2022, however, the Army informed the Senator’s office that funding was no longer available. Concerned by the Army’s reversal, Senator Hawley vowed to make sure the Army provides service members at Fort Leonard Wood with the quality housing they deserve.

(Photo courtesy US Army)

Related