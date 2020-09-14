Hamilton woman receives probation in shaken baby case

A Hamilton woman has been sentenced to prison and then was placed on probation in Livingston County Circuit Court stemming from an incident last October in which a three-month-old baby girl was allegedly shaken and dropped.

Twenty-two-year-old Beatrice Josephine Anderson was sentenced to ten years with the Department of Corrections. Judge Ryan Horsman then suspended the execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on five years probation. Terms include serving 30 days shock incarceration at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail with credit given for time served.

Ms. Anderson during a July appearance in circuit court, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree, causing serious physical injury. The infant was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where she was treated for breathing issues. A physician was quoted as saying the child suffering from bruising, brain bleed, and retinal bleeds that were described as consistent with being shaken, thrown, or hit.

(Photo Credit: Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

