Missouri Days Marching Festival to hold parade competition as virtual event

Following the announcement of the 2020 Missouri Days Marching Festival going virtual, committee members have added the Parade competition to also go virtual as well due to the demand of many participating high schools. Now all areas of the Marching Festival will be virtual – indoor auxiliary, indoor percussion, field show, and now, the parade.

As announced earlier, bands will be able to submit performance videos to be judged virtually. Judges scores will be then tabulated to determine first, second, and third-place finishers in each class of competition based on MSHSAA guidelines. Schools will again receive written comments by adjudicators and scored by a standardized rubric with the winners receiving plaques.

In addition to the judging done by qualified individuals, the public will now have the opportunity to view all of the videos and vote for the “Viewer’s Choice” considering all areas of competition. Throughout the week of October 12th, videos will be released, grouped by MSHAA class size, and made public on the Missouri Days Marching Festival Facebook page. Winners will be announced on October 17th.

Schools are reminded to register by September 30th and for the first time, no entry fees will be collected thanks to generous businesses and individuals. Contacts to register should be made with Katie Kinney at 660-654-1443 or on the Missouri Day Marching website.

