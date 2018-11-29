Hamilton man facing child molestation charges waives preliminary hearing

November 29, 2018
A Hamilton man accused of molesting a child waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Online court information shows 45-year-old Jamey Keith Stone has been charged with three felonies: first-degree child molestation, second-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child.

The case was bound over the Division One, and an arraignment is scheduled for Monday. A probable cause statement indicated Stone allegedly admitted to police officers that he molested a child over the course of several years.

