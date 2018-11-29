Lieutenant Shannon Forney with the Salvation Army of Chillicothe reports the Salvation Army is in “great need” of bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign at Trenton and Chillicothe locations.

Bell ringers are needed at the Trenton Hy-Vee and Shopko as well as the Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Sliced Bread Market, and both doors at Walmart each day from 10 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening through Christmas Eve.

Individuals or groups can sign up for shifts, which Forney notes are usually one to two hours. Kettle staffing is at its lowest on weekdays, but there are times available for bell ringing on weekends, too.

Contact the Salvation Army of Chillicothe at 660-646-3538 to sign up to help with the Red Kettle Campaign.