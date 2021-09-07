Grundy Electric bucket truck a “total loss” after fire on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Grundy Electric Cooperative bucket truck is considered a total loss after a fire near Grundy Electric on Saturday night, September 4, 2021.

Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports the bed area of the truck was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Crews used a one-and-a-half-inch hose line to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and Summers noted there were no injuries. The Trenton Fire Department was on the scene for 45 minutes.

Other departments assisting were the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Trenton Police Department.

