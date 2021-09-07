Instructions released for Rissler Elementary students to follow who are in quarantine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released for students at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Principal Susan Gott reports those students will be provided absent work to complete at home. They will receive attendance credit when completed assignments are submitted.

Rissler staff members will also be available for quarantined students, and staff can answer questions about current content and/or assignments. Tutors will be available for each grade level Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 3:20 to 5 o’clock.

Gott notes students will receive a Seesaw notification from their classroom teacher with tutor contact information and access to virtual support.

Questions should be directed to the Rissler Elementary School office at 660-359-2228.

Related