Grundy County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance in locating stolen car

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance regarding a recent burglary in rural Laredo that included the theft of a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between August 31st and September 7th.

Also taken during the burglary were numerous tools, pedal cars, tires, chains, and other antique items.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Pontiac Firebird is described as being in very good condition, white in color, with red and black decals on the hood and the sides. The vehicle did not have current registration and is believed the vehicle was loaded onto a trailer which, the sheriff’s office said, was stolen during the same time frame but from a different location in rural Laredo.

The PJ brand car trailer is black in color; 20 feet in length with a large winch mounted to the front of the trailer. It has a “dovetail end” with a trailer license plate number of 49E4UH.

Anyone with information about the burglary and missing items is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 660 359 2828.

The photos below are examples of the vehicle and trailer.

