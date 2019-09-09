Gas leak in Trenton prompts closure of 9th Street, evacuation of residents

A reported gas leak in the vicinity of 9th and Custer streets in Trenton is prompting the temporary closing of a portion of East 9th Street this afternoon. Motorists are asked to avoid the 9th and Custer area until further notice.

A contractor struck a gas line today in the vicinity of 9th and Custer and Empire Gas has personnel at the scene. The portion of 9th Street closed for safety is between Laclede and Main. Cones and signs have been erected advising motorists to detour around the scene. It basically utilizes Laclede street, next to the railroad tracks, and moves on Tinsman to Main Street.

The Trenton Police Department reports as a safety precaution, the evacuation of a three-block area was underway as of the 2 o’clock hour. No estimate was available as to when traffic can return to using that portion of 9th Street.

