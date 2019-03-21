Grundy County Sheriff reports two arrests on Tuesday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two individuals Tuesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old April Dawn Hanson of Trenton has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hanson of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a glass pipe and cut straws, with the intent to use them to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce methamphetamine into the body.

Forty-two-year-old Shannon Brake of Maize has been charged with felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – third and subsequent offense. Bond of $1.500 was posted.

Court documents accuse Brake of operating a motor vehicle in Grundy County during a time he did not have a valid operator’s license. Brake was convicted of felony driving without a valid operator’s license in Caldwell County Circuit Court in September 2018 and of driving without a valid license in Boone County Circuit Court in September 2000.

Hanson and Brake are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, March 26th.