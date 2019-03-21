Canadian Pacific Railroad racks up complaints on railroad crossing in Laredo

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring reports he has received an increased number of complaints lately regarding trains stopping on the tracks and blocking the Edward Highway crossing in Laredo.

Herring says the Canadian Pacific Railroad claims the reason trains are stopping in that location is because of flooding, traffic backups, and work on the rails. Residents can file a complaint with the Canadian Pacific Railroad Police by calling 1-800-716-9132 and selecting option 2. Those wishing to file a complaint need to know the railroad crossing number, which Herring says can be found on a sign at the crossing.

Railroad Police say the complaints about the problem at Laredo will be forwarded to the operations department, and they will try to remedy the situation.