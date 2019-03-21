Chillicothe Fire Department dispatches Engines 1 and 2 to Cooper Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a dryer fire and a house full of smoke late Thursday morning around the noon hour.

The department reports Engines 1 and 2 were en route to the fire at 1113 Cooper when firefighters were advised the fire was out. A Chillicothe Police Department resource officer was on scene and reportedly extinguished a fire in the dryer. The dryer was removed from the house, and smoke along with extinguisher dust were cleared from the house using ventilation.

The fire department reports there was limited damage to the house owned by Community Options and occupied by Ronnie Hatfield. Crews were on the scene for about 15 minutes.