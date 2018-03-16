Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of 3 men

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three men on Thursday.

Thirty-six-year-old Victor Tunnell of Galt was arrested for the felonies of hindering the prosecution of a felony and forgery. His bonds totaling $200,000 were revoked, and he was remanded from the court.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bobby Dean Morgans the second was arrested for a probation violation on an original charge of felony distributing, delivering, manufacturing, producing or attempting to possess with the intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, or produce a controlled substance. His bond is $15,000 cash only.

Tunnell and Morgans are scheduled for Divison One of Circuit Court April 12th.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Oleson of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested for a probation violation on original felony charges of driving while intoxicated, combined alcohol/drug intoxication, persistent offender and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. His bond is $25,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

Oleson is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court March 27th.

Like this: Like Loading...