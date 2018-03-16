MoDOT planned road work for week of March 19, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri region planned for the week of March 19 – 25 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, March 21 – 23

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, March 19 – 23

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder and drainage work, March 19 – 23

Buchanan County

Interstate 229 – CLOSED for guardrail work at the ramp from southbound I-29 to northbound I-229, March 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Bridge maintenance at the railroad bridge near Polo, March 19 – 22. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the work zone.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 24 to Route 10, March 19 – 20

Route YY – CLOSED for railroad work at the crossing just south of Route J near Hale, March 21, daylight hours

U.S. Route 65 – Flushing bridges from U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) to Route J, March 22

Route 139 – CLOSED for railroad work at the crossing in the town of Hale, March 22, daylight hours

Chariton County

Route JJ – Shoulder work from Route E to the Linn County line, March 19

Daviess County

Route 13 – Drainage work just north of Jameson, March 19 – 23

DeKalb County

Route F – Pothole patching, March 19 – 23

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through May.

Route Y – Pothole patching, March 19 – 21

I-35 – Drainage repair from Route AA/H to Route A, March 19 – 23

28th Street – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the I-35 overpass, March 19 – 22. The road will be closed around the clock.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

Linn County

Route 5 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Marceline to U.S. Route 36, March 20

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hiver Road to Indigo Road, March 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Flushing bridges from Route 190 to the Grundy County line, March 21 – 22

U.S. Route 65 – Flushing bridges from U.S. Route 36 to Route J (Carroll County), March 22

Route 139 – CLOSED for railroad work at the crossing between Route H and the city limits of Sumner, March 24, daylight hours

Nodaway County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to Route UU, March 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Shoulder and drainage work, March 19 – 20

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Bluebird Trail, March 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), March 21 – 23

Route 113 – Shoulder and drainage work, March 21 – 23

Putnam County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 227th Street to 230th Street, March 21, 7 a.m. to noon

Worth County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 1.5 miles east of Route C, March 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 2 miles east of Route C, March 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...