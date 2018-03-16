Muddy Creek Bridge on Highway 136 now open

The Muddy Creek Bridge on U.S. Route 136 is now open to all traffic. The contractors from Boone Construction Company of Columbia, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, were able to open the bridge to motorists yesterday evening.

The bridge closed in October 2017 for a complete replacement. Crews worked diligently through the cold, snow and ice all winter to replace the original bridge that was built in 1929.

The new bridge, located two miles east of U.S. Route 65, is in the same alignment as the old bridge and is 32 feet wide with four-foot shoulders.

