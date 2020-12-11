Grundy County sales tax collections end the fiscal year with a slight increase over 2019

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections finished up for the year in general revenue, ambulance, and law enforcement compared to 2019.

Funds in each category are approximately $499,600, which is up more than $26,700 from last year or about .057%. Collections for each category for December were nearly $56,000, which is an increase of more than $5,500 for each category from what was collected in December 2019.

There were only four months in 2020 that the county sales tax received was lower than in the same months in 2019. Those were March, April, June, and September.

Each county fund has a one-half of a percent sales tax.

