Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approves insurance policy

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on Thursday evening, December 10, approved the renewal of the Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance policy with an optional umbrella policy of $8,000,000.

Superintendent David Probasco reports the insurance will cost $40,709 this year, which is an increase of $1,267 from last year. The board approved an audit from Conrad and Higgins and the senior trip as presented and a discussion was held on COVID-19 plans and policies and the budget; however, no action was taken.

The board entered into an executive session.

