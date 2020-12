Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center in Trenton will serve its Christmas holiday meal by grab and go only. Meals can be picked up on December 16th from 11 o’clock to noon.

The menu will include pit ham, sweet potatoes, buttered peas, spinach salad, fruit fluff, cherry cheesecake, and homemade hot rolls.

Meals should be ordered before the morning of December 16th at 9:30. Call the North 65 Center to order at 359-3058.

