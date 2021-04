Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded in the late afternoon yesterday to a woodpile on fire at the property along Route Y.

Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said the location is on the Bill Brinser property south of the Grundy Center Church. A neighbor driving by reported seeing the fire involving chunks of wood.

The cause of the fire is undetermined with no damage reported to the house as the woodpile was on the south side of the home with the wind blowing from the north.

