Grundy County reports seven new cases of COVID-19, Sullivan County five

Monday morning’s report from the Grundy County Health Department shows an increase of seven cases of COVID-19 from the New Year’s weekend, raising the total since testing began to 890.

There are 79 active cases of COVID-19 which is six less than the previous report provided on Thursday by the Grundy County Health Department. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 28.

The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of seven hundred and fifty, with zero active probable cases, eleven deaths, and twenty-two active cases.

The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases.

If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk you through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

