Gallatin teenager hospitalized after losing control on snow and ice-covered roadway

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Gallatin teenager was taken to the hospital Monday morning after the vehicle she was driving went out of control, then overturned on a snow and ice-covered lettered route five miles southwest of Gallatin.

The 16-year-old girl received moderate injuries and was transported by Daviess County EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The 1998 Ford Ranger was northbound when it traveled off the west side of Daviess County Route CC, struck a culvert, went airborne, struck a utility pole and a tree before overturning onto the driver’s side.

The highway patrol withholds names of juveniles involved in accidents.

The 16-year-old driver was not using a seat belt. Assistance at the scene of the 9:20 crash was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

Related