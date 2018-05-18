The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approved health insurance and room rates at its meeting this week.

The board approved the current minimum essential health insurance plan with Life Styles, which remained the same price. Also approved was the comprehensive medical plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield, which increases by $40 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Employee cost for the Life Styles base minimum essential coverage is $5 per employee per month. Employee cost for the Blue Cross base plan will increase to $401.83 per employee per month. Employees can choose to purchase a minimum essential coverage plan or the comprehensive medical plan.

The board approved a daily room rate increase of $5 effective July 1st for the nursing home and the residential care apartments. The rate for a private room will cost $157, and a semi-private room will cost $152. The residential care apartment daily room rate will be $95 for single unit A apartments, $98 for single unit B apartments, $113 for single unit C apartments, and $185 for double unit apartments. Sunnyview will also offer daycare at a rate of $80 per day.

The board accepted the highest bid for hay from Bill Brinser for $10 per bale, accepted the lowest bid from Ferrell Gas for $1.249 per gallon of propane. It also accepted the lowest bid from WCA for $655.86 per month for trash.

The board approved moving forward with automatic payroll systems. The system will provide more automated payroll processing as well as an employee portal for online viewing of check stubs, schedules, training, and W-2s.

The board voted to apply for a federal loan to fund a project to replace the boiler in the original portion of the nursing home and replace it with a variable refrigerant flow heating and cooling system. The project also includes new windows for the original portion of the nursing home as well as the original residential care apartments.

Energy Solutions Professionals will start installation on the other energy projects involving new LED lighting throughout the facility, water efficiency with new toilets and water fixtures, and building infiltration improvements around doors.

Representatives from KC Elder Law will present a free program about Medicaid and planning the evening of May 30th at 6 o’clock.

The free community ice cream social will be held the night of July 6th at 7 o’clock with Servants of the Most High providing music at the ice cream social.

