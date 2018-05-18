Trenton Middle School recognizes students at awards ceremony

Trenton Middle School recognized one female and one male student from fifth through eighth grade for demonstrating academic success, citizenship, and character education at awards ceremonies Friday morning.

Students receiving the Top Dawg award included fifth-graders Traeh Swank and Mason Rongey, sixth graders Jena Harris and Cade Claycomb, seventh graders Eliana Cowling and Levi Johnson, and eighth graders Jaica Clark and Colton Roy.

Trenton Middle School also recognized many students for excelling in various subjects. Recognition was given in each grade for winners of the Presidential Fitness Award.

