THS recognizes students at awards ceremony on Friday

Trenton High School recognized underclassmen with awards Friday for various academic and athletic achievements.

Eighth through 10th-grade counselor Brooklyn Stevens presented several of the awards.

Among awards presented, Jadan Whitney and Ainsley Tolson received the “I Dare You” Award. Weston Otto was named as a delegate for Missouri Boys State. Werthen Gass was named as a delegate for Missouri Girls State. The Gardner Courtesy Award went to Reece Miller and Kasie Otto.

Twenty-one students were named as Baldwin Academy of Eminent Young Scholars.

Athletics and Activities Director Wes Croy presented the Scholastic Achievement Awards went to Salem Croy and Werthen Gass. Principal Ron Franklin announced Mackenzie Klinginsmith, Emily Kosse, Carly Spencer, and Eric Wong had perfect attendance.

Trenton High School Student Council officers for the 2018-2019 school year have been announced.

The president will be Emma Gilham; vice president, Kendall Crowley; secretary, Cole Soptic; treasurer, Mackenzie McAtee; historian, Hallie Windsor; and media relations, Grace Eaton.

Trenton R-9 Director of Bands Tim Gilham has announced the high school drum line parts and drum majors for next school year.

Students to play snare drum will include Kael Brock, Kendall Crowley, Brice Gibler, and Alec Rizo. Tenor drum players will be Madi Cutsinger and Kierra Werteen. Bass drummers will include Sidney Ellis, Donnie Gilbertson, Taylor Morton, Jilliam Simpson, and Austin Weyer.

Gilham says the students were selected for the drum line parts based on an audition.

Next year’s high school drum majors will be Emma Gilham and Sarah Jordan. The middle school drum majors will be Maurissa Bonta and Levi Johnson.

