Planned road work for North Missouri, for week of May 21, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of May 21 through 27 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), May 21 – 27

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Bridge maintenance at the McElroy Bridge, May 21 – 24

U.S. Route 275 – Bridge maintenance at the East Fork of High Creek Bridge, May 21 – May 27

U.S. Route 275 – Bridge maintenance at the West Fork of High Creek Bridge, May 25

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route AC to the Missouri River, May 21 – 24

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge, May 22 – 27

Carroll County

Route KK – Shoulder and drainage work at County Road 101, May 21 – 25

Route M – Pavement repair, May 22 – 24

Chariton County

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route 139, May 21

Route C – Bridge maintenance on the Hickory Branch Bridge, May 21 – 22

Routes EE and RA – Pothole patching, May 22

Route YY – Pothole patching, May 23

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to Route 5, May 23, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Clark Branch Bridge and the Mussel Fork Creek Bridge, May 23 – 24

Clinton County

Route V – Chip seal from U.S. Route 69 to Route 33, May 21

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September.

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 64 (near Route 6) to mile marker 84 (near Route AA/H Harrison County), May 21 – 24

Route KK – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, May 21 – 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Santa Rosa to Route D (DeKalb County), May 24 – 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head to head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route E – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route D to Santa Rosa (Daviess County), May 24 – 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Gentry County

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the Panther Creek Bridge, May 21 – 25

Grundy County

Route K – Pothole patching, May 23 – 24

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. I-35 traffic will be diverted up and over the on and off ramps at the exit beginning Tuesday, May 29 for approximately 5 working days. No access to or from Routes AA or H will be permitted during this portion of the project.

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 84 (near Route AA/H) to mile marker 64 (near Route 6 Daviess County), May 21 – 24

Route U – Pothole patching, May 24 – 25

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

I-29 – Resurfacing project and shoulder improvements from Route 118 to Route W, May 21 – 25. This includes a15-foot Width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, May 21 – 27

Route YY – Pothole patching from the Chariton County line to Route 130, May 23 – 24

Route 130 – Pothole patching from Route YY to U.S. Route 36, May 24 – 25

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route B to Route K (Livingston County), May 25

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, May 21 – 27. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pothole patching, May 21 – 22

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route K to Route B (Linn County), May 25

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Branch Grand River Bridge, May 22 – 24. This will include overnight lane closures.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), May 21 – 27

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the Maryville city limits to Route 46 in Ravenwood, May 21 – 25

Worth County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles east of Route C, May 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

