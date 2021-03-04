Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 cases since its update on March 1st.

The total number of cases remains at 1,056, and there are three active cases. Eight hundred fifteen cases have been confirmed. Forty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

The health department notes it has a few openings for its vaccine clinic on March 4th. The clinic will be held by appointment only for individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2. Contact the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment for March 4th’s clinic at 359-4196.

Appointment times are also available for a mass vaccination clinic at the South Harrison High School of Bethany on March 6th. The Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will be offered. Sign up for March 6th’s clinic on the Stronger Together website or go to THIS LINK.

