The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for an interlocking pad near the diving board at the Trenton Aquatic Center.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until March 16th at 3 o’clock. Contact Park Superintendent David Shockley for specifications at 660-359-2004.

The Trenton Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city or park.

