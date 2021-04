Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

One positive case from the weekend is in today’s COVID-19 report from the Grundy County Health Department.

That raises the total number of cases since testing began (13 months ago) to 1,062, of that, 821 are listed as confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 241 were described as probable.

The health department reports just two active cases of CPVID-19 for Grundy County.

