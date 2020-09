The number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County has increased by 11 since Sunday.

The Grundy County Health Department reports there a total of 102 cases. Ninty-four of the cases are confirmed, and eight are probable. Probable cases are described as meeting clinical and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed.

There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Grundy County.

