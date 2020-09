The Milan C-2 School District began its academic year Tuesday, September 8th with a total enrollment of 611 in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Enrollment is down 25 students from last year’s first day of school. Three hundred nineteen are in kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary school, and 292 are in seventh through 12th grades at the junior high and high school.

The largest class at Milan C-2 is 10th grade with 65 students. The smallest class is in fourth grade with 37.

