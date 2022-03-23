Grundy County Commission accepting bids on VHF radio system

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission is accepting proposals to purchase and install a turnkey analog VHF radio system to improve existing system coverage with an option for P25 upgrades in the future.

The existing system is used for Fire and EMS dispatch and currently consists of 2 separate repeaters and a remote receiver. The FCC Callsign is WPUD585.

The new VHF system proposed should use a combination of simulcast transmitters and voted receivers to enhance system coverage. An IP-based system with microwave connectivity between sites is preferred, however, other wholly customer-owner solutions will be considered.

The new VHF system should utilize existing VHF frequencies (if possible) and eliminate the need for users to change channels during a response.

Sites available for consideration:

NW Power Tower (Trenton)

NW Power Tower (Galt)

Grundy Electric Co-op Tower

Tower at Trenton PD (Dispatch)

Spickard Water Tower

Laredo Water Tower

Lease agreements are currently in place with all sites available for consideration. The system proposal will be selected based on the costs of upgrades versus coverage improvements.

Proposal details should include at a minimum:

Propagation coverage maps for new system coverage

Microwave link path analysis

All equipment costs, installation labor, staging, and shipping costs.

Upgrade options to include P25 conventional operation

Licensing costs

Maintenance costs (years 2-5)

Redundancy and backup options

Base station equipment should include a DFSI connection for direct IP connectivity to the system from any DFSI capable console system.

Proposals, including an electronic hard copy, are due by April 18th, 2022, at 4:30 pm.

Grundy county commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Questions can be directed to Glen Briggs, Emergency Management Director 700 Main Street, Trenton, Missouri, 64683. You may reach Briggs by phone at 660-359-4040, Extension 2250, or by email at [email protected]

