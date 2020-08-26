Grundy County Commission accepting bids on vehicles and 911 call system

The Grundy County Commission is accepting bids for vehicles and a 911 call system.

The vehicle bids include those for a 2002 Chevy Impala, 2006 Chevy truck, and 2003 Ford dump truck. Sealed bids marked “SEALED BID” will be accepted in the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Trenton until the morning of September 8th at 8:30 at which time they will be publicly opened. Contact the Grundy County Clerk’s office for more information at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

The Next Generation 911 call handing hardware/software system capabilities must include caller location with rapid SOS and caller location query. The system must also include integrated text to 911. Bids will be accepted in the county clerk’s office until the morning of September 8that 9 o’clock. Questions may be directed to Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray at 660-654-1190.

