Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire at Smithfield hog barn

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to two calls on the morning of Wednesday, August 26th. One involved a hog barn owned by Smithfield on Route B west of Trenton, which is described as a total loss.

Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports about 700 to 800 hogs were inside the barn, and most made it through the blaze. Water was put on the hogs as firefighters left the scene. Workers were trying to get out debris before getting out of the hogs.

Roberts says no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Grundy County Rural was at the scene from about 1:30 to 8 o’clock.

Jamesport Fire and Rescue assisted, and the Grundy County Ambulance was also at the scene.

Grundy County Rural also responded to a carbon dioxide alarm at Pleasant View R-6 School around 8 o’clock. Roberts says a couple of firefighters used a gas monitor to check the building, and everything was determined to be fine.

The school was evacuated for a while, but everyone was able to return to class.

