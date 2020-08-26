Allen and Lynda Berry Farms to hold fundraiser for Breast Cancer Support Group at People’s Coop

Allen and Lynda Berry Farms of rural Trenton will make homemade ice cream with a John Deere hit and miss engine to benefit the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group. The ice cream will be served at The People’s Coop of Trenton on September 4th from 11 o’clock to 1:30.

Brats, hot dogs, chips, and drinks will also be served. Attendees can eat and pay what they want.

Breast cancer survivors formed the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group. The survivors help others with the same diagnosis through shared resources, education, and emotional support. Contact Ruby Walker at 359-7569 or Cindy Jennings at 359-1923 for more information. More information can also be obtained by emailing gcbcsg@gmail.com.

