Grundy County and Daviess County reports new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports seven new COVID-19 cases since June 15, bringing the total to 1,167. Of the 31 active cases, 11 involve Grundy County residents between the ages of 20 and 39, and 11 involve those 40 to 59. There are five active cases among residents zero to 19 years old and four for those at least 60.

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 21 by appointment. The vaccine will be administered for free that afternoon from 2 to 4 o’clock.

Schedule an appointment for June 21st’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at this link or call 660-359-4196.

The Grundy County Health Department encourages all county residents to consider being vaccinated.

Ten COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since June 10, which the health department notes make the total 715. The number of active cases dropped by two to 18. Of the active cases, the greatest number involves residents 20 to 39 years old. There are seven active cases among residents at least 60 years old, two for those 40 to 59, and one who is zero to 19.

Five of the cases for Daviess County involve fully vaccinated residents. Two individuals are hospitalized. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

