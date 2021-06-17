Livingston County Library to hold virtual tour of Grand River Museum Bicentennial exhibits

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library will hold a virtual tour of the Grand River Museum’s Bicentennial exhibits as part of its adult summer reading program.

Museum Curator Pam Clingerman will lead the tour, which will include the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and other exhibits in the main building of the museum.

The tour will be posted on the Livingston County Library’s YouTube channel, LCLReads, on June 17th at 6 o’clock in the evening. A link will also be posted on the LCLReads Facebook page.

Contact the library’s adult department for more information at 660-646-0547.

