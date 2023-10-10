Grundy and Mercer County Public Water Supply Districts issue boil advisory

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has announced a water outage and boil advisory due to a valve change.

The boundaries of the affected area are Northwest Fifth Street to the north, Thompson River to the east, Livingston County line to the south, and Daviess County line to the west.

Water service will be interrupted in this area for several hours. Once water service is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has also issued a boil advisory that will remain in effect until further notice.

This advisory impacts areas from Hamilton Road west of Highway 136 to Route CC, and north on Route CC to Fairmont Road.