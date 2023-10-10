Delays in medical claims settlement addressed by Princeton Board of Education

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education on October 9th approved a payment to the district’s third-party administrator for health insurance. The payment to IMS was $26,377.57.

The payment covers claims incurred during the 2022-2023 plan year. The claims were recently received because of delays in processing by the medical provider.

The board approved the school bus routes for the 2023-2024 year.

An update was provided on the ball field relocation project. Tasks to be completed before project completion include constructing the outfield fence on field one, installing dugout fences and the playground, and doing interior work on the concession stand.

The Russ Derry Sports Complex recently concluded its softball season.

There was a discussion about the possibility of creating a Wall of Fame to celebrate and pay tribute to the history of athletics in Princeton. The board plans to delve deeper into this matter in the future.

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 2 for the fiscal year 2024. The bill allocated $50 million for a second round of School Safety Grants, aiming to support physical safety enhancements in school districts.

Princeton R-5 received approval for $50,000, which will be used to purchase three new sets of doors at the high school and one new set at the elementary school. Additionally, the district intends to bolster access control by buying an electronic door access system.

Parent/teacher conferences are scheduled for October 26th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Princeton R-5 will not have school on October 27th.

In a closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Custodian Jason Bears.