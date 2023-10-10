Obituary & Services: Gerald (Jerry) Eugene Smith

Gerald (Jerry) Eugene Smith, 85, of Cowgill, MO, is wearing his starry crown in heaven. The good Lord showed him the way on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Jerry was born on May 29, 1938, in Horton, KS to James “Smitty” and Inga (Soyland) Smith. He grew up in rural Everest, Kansas. Jerry graduated from Pleasant Ridge Grade School in Everest, KS, and Everest High School. He continued his education and his love of playing basketball at Highland Community College and Ottawa University. Jerry served in the Kansas Army National Guard and worked as a police officer for 30 years at the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. After retirement, he provided security at various hospitals in the Kansas City North area.

On the first day of spring in 1964, March 21, Jerry married Carol Sue Murray. Their affection for each other was always evident. They enjoyed many lunch dates, often ending with pie and frequent trips to the NRHA finals in Oklahoma. Jerry was a people person; he would spend hours talking about his passion for horses, and sports, and reminiscing about the past. His beautiful voice was a gift he shared with both his family and his church.

Jerry’s passion for horses began in his youth with his horse, Buck. He rode many horses across the Midwest, such as Shiner, Burny, Red Ant, Nina, Dub, and Money Man, to name a few. Jerry was actively involved in his church, the Polo Line Riders Saddle Club and other organizations close to his heart. He enjoyed educating others about horses and coaching his sons in basketball. Jerry took immense pride in his sons, grandchildren, and close family members, always eager to discuss their accomplishments.

Survivors include his wife, Carol, their two sons: Steffen (and wife Kim) Smith of Liberty, and Dallas (and wife Brenda) Smith of Kearney. Grandchildren include Hollie (and husband Bobby) Kosorog and their son Abraham, Brandon Herring, Hunter Smith, and Savannah Smith. Jerry is also survived by his sister Brenda “Sis” Hoobler and brother David Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debra Clement, brother Donald Smith, and brother-in-law Richard “Dick” Hoobler. In addition to his immediate family, Jerry, affectionately known as “Bub,” leaves behind an extended family and many friends.

Jerry’s warmth touched many, ensuring his legacy will endure.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Cowgill. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Cowgill, followed by a service celebrating Jerry’s life at 10:30 a.m. at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Brush Creek Cemetery, Horton, Kansas. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.