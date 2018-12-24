Green Hills Women’s Shelter offering tax credit options for 2018 returns

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter is offering tax credits starting at $100.00. Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager says the credits are one way that people can help themselves with their taxes as well as the shelter.

She notes another way to help the shelter is to donate items to “smooth out” and “expedite” the process for furnishing the new facility in Trenton to make it feel like a home.

A list of needed items will be posted on GreenHillsWomensShelter.net with clickable links.

Contact Green Hills Women’s Shelter Executive Director Tammy Taylor at the Cameron facility for more information on the tax credits at (816) 632-4900. Information on volunteering at the shelter can be found by calling Sarah Sager at (660) 359-3297.