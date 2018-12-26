Highway 190 accident results in KCK man’s death, injuries to Chillicothe teen

A Kansas City, Kansas was killed and a Chillicothe youth seriously injured when a car went off Highway 190 and overturned northwest of Chillicothe. Fatally injured was the driver, 80-year old Edward Gault of KCK. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 15-year old Josh Gault of Chillicothe, was flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, with injuries described as serious by the Highway Patrol.

The accident was Monday afternoon eight miles northwest of Chillicothe on Highway 190. The Patrol said the westbound car crested a hill at high speed, became airborne, went off the right side of the road, down a ditch, hit an embankment, became airborne again, and overturned onto its top, demolishing the vehicle. Both Edward Gault and Josh Gault were wearing seat belts.

Eighty year-old Edward Gault of Kansas City, Kansas is the fourth traffic fatality of 2018 in Livingston County investigated by the Highway Patrol.